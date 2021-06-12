Denmark game at Euro 2020 suspended after Eriksen collapses

Denmark's Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Stuart Franklin/Pool via AP)

COPENHAGEN – The European Championship game between Denmark and Finland was suspended Saturday after Christian Eriksen needed urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half.

Eriksen was given treatment for about 10 minutes after collapsing on the field before being carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended “due to a medical emergency.”

A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports