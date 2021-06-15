Own-goal gives France 1-0 win over Germany at Euro 2020

Germany's Mats Hummels, right, scores an own goal past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and France at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Franck Fife/Pool via AP)

MUNICH – Mats Hummels scored an own-goal and France beat Germany 1-0 Tuesday at the European Championship.

The experienced defender was attempting to stop Lucas Hernández’s cross from reaching France forward Kylian Mbappé when he diverted the ball into his own net in the 20th minute.

Both teams had chances to score. İlkay Gündoğan wasted Germany’s best opportunity of the first half when he couldn’t direct his shot on target.

France twice put the ball in the net in the second half but both were called back for offside. Mbappé sent a curling shot inside the far post midway through the half and then set up Karim Benzema for another late in the match.

Germany had never previously lost an opening game in the group stage at the European Championship.

Before the match started, a Greenpeace protestor parachuted into the stadium.

