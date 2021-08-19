Antonio Carlos scores second half goal, Orlando City vs. Nashville ends in 1-1 draw

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Antonio Carlos scored a goal in the 58th minute of the Orlando City vs. Nashville game and the matchup ended in a 1-1 draw.

C.J. Sapong scored a goal in the 23rd minute.

Going into the game on Wednesday, Orlando was in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and Nashville was in third place. Orlando City is now in fifth place and Nashville is in second place.

New England sits in first place with 46 points.

Fifteen games are left in the regular season for Orlando City.

Orlando’s next game is at 8 p.m. on Saturday against Chicago and Nashville’s next game is at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 against Atlanta.