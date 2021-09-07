Miami vs. Appalachian State: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) does drills during NCAA college football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – The Miami Hurricanes will host Appalachian State at 7 p.m. on Saturday as the team continues to look for its first win on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ESPNU

How can you listen to the game? 560 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, and Katie George

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is an 8-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 53.5

The Hurricanes had a rough start to the season.

Miami lost 44-13 to Alabama.

Appalachian State defeated East Carolina University 33-19 in the team’s first game.

The Hurricanes only had 266 yards in the team’s first game while its defense gave up 501 yards.

Miami also had three turnovers in the game.

Xavier Restrepo had the best game for the Hurricanes against the Crimson Tide.

The five-foot-10,195-pound freshman had three catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Thomas Hennigan was the offensive star for the Mountaineers in Appalachian State’s first game.

Hennigan had four catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Miami’s third game of the season will be on Sept. 18 against Michigan State.

Appalachian State’s third game of the season will be on Sept. 18 against Elon.