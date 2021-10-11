UCF vs. Cincinnati: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CINCINNATI – The University of Central Florida Knights will play in the team’s biggest against the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats at noon on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ABC

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Which team is favored to win the game? Cincinnati is a 21-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 58

UCF is a three-touchdown underdog for Saturday’s game. The Bearcats have been one of the best teams in the country this season.

Cincy’s biggest win was a 24-13 win against Notre Dame on Oct. 2.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder, running back Jerome Ford and receiver Alec Pierce are the best players for the Bearcats.

Ridder has thrown for 1,304 yards for 12 touchdowns and two picks in five games this year.

The quarterback also has 104 rushing yards with three touchdowns.

Ford has rushed for 520 yards and eight touchdowns.

Pierce has 21 catches for 387 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Knights are 3-2 on the season and most recently defeated East Carolina 20-16.

Freshman quarterback Mikey Keene has thrown for 427 yards, three touchdowns and two picks.

Receiver Ryan O’Keefe has been Keene’s favorite target this season.

O’Keefe has 28 catches for 315 yards and one touchdown.