Sonic Prep Player of the Week: John Connell

John Connell holds the state title bowling trophy after helping get his team to victory.

A local bowling team recently struck its way into history in Lake County, and this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week was a part of it.

John Connell is on the bowling team for Leesburg High School. A captain for the team, he helped win the state championship.

This is the first time a school in Lake County has won a state title in bowling. Connell was a driving force to achieve this victory.

The new head coach for Leesburg was another big reason the team won the title. Connell said his coach’s message inspired confidence in everyone from the start.

“Literally, the first day of the meeting (he) was talking about state championships,” Connell said. “I think that actually helped us throughout the year and not getting too nervous about state because we knew we were going to be there, and we knew that we were going to have a shot. I think that helped us to mentally prepare.”