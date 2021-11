Week 10 of the NFL season is here and so is former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Ian Williams.

Every Friday, the Lyman High School graduate shares his expertise in all things NFL with “The No Huddle.”

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come out strong in Washington Sunday after a bye week?

Will the Jacksonville Jaguars pull off a second straight upset?

As his injuries mount, does that stunt Tua Tagovailoa’s growth?

Those topics and more get addressed in the Week 10 edition of “The No Huddle.”