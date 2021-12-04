62º

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Week 13 edition of No Huddle with Ian Williams

Will the Bucs beat Atlanta?

Jamie Seh, Sports Director

Tags: Buccaneers

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the NFL reaches Week 13, the big story is Antonio Brown’s phony vaccination card.

The NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver three games for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. The Bucs will try to move past the distraction and win at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Sports Director Jamie Seh tackles these topics, plus the Dolphins’ momentum, and Brian Kelly’s move from Notre Dame to LSU with former San Francisco 49ers, Notre Dame alum, and Lyman High School grad Ian Williams in this week’s edition of “The No Huddle.”

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sports have always been Jamie Seh’s game and as the News 6 sports director, she’ll bring you coverage of all the hottest games. From the fields, to the courts, over to the ice, Jamie has the highlights you won’t want to miss and the stories you’ll want to hear.

email