Week 13 edition of No Huddle with Ian Williams

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the NFL reaches Week 13, the big story is Antonio Brown’s phony vaccination card.

The NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver three games for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. The Bucs will try to move past the distraction and win at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Sports Director Jamie Seh tackles these topics, plus the Dolphins’ momentum, and Brian Kelly’s move from Notre Dame to LSU with former San Francisco 49ers, Notre Dame alum, and Lyman High School grad Ian Williams in this week’s edition of “The No Huddle.”