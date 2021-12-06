Buccaneers vs. Bills: How to watch, stream, listen

(Brynn Anderson, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 53.5

The Bucs and Bills both have big postseason plans this year.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is making a serious case to be the league’s Most Valuable Player this season.

Brady has thrown for 3,771 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 picks.

Chris Godwin has been Brady’s top receiver this year.

Godwin has 82 catches for 949 yards and five touchdowns, he also has a rushing touchdown this year.

Leonard Fournette has been leading the attack for Tampa Bay’s ground game.

Fournette has 665 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, No. 7 also has 58 receptions for 402 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Tampa Bay leads the league in points per game with 31.4 points a contest.

Buffalo also has one of the league’s top offenses.

Josh Allen has thrown for 3,071 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 picks.

Stefon Diggs is Allen’s favorite receiver, Diggs has 67 catches for 847 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Buffalo also has one of the top defenses in the NFL. The Bills only give up 16.5 points a game.