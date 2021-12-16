Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel to play at UCLA

(John Raoux, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Former University of Central Florida quarterback Dillion Gabriel will continue his college football career at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Gabriel entered the transferred portal this past November. DG only played in three games for UCF this season due to a collarbone injury.

Gabriel’s numbers in 26 games over three years were incredible while he was under center at UCF. He threw for 8,041 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 picks. DG also rushed for 372 yards and eight touchdowns.

UCLA was 8-4 during the regular season this year.

Chip Kelly will be Gabriel’s newest coach. Kelly is best known for his up-tempo offense. He was one of the first coaches to popularize a no-huddle offense.

Mikey Keene took over at quarterback for UCF once Gabriel went down with the collarbone injury.

In 10 games the freshman quarterback threw for 1,586 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.