McKenzie Milton to represent UCF and Florida State in Hula Bowl

Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) stays warm while the defense is on the field in the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

ORLANDO, Fla. – McKenzie Milton spent the fall as a quarterback for the Florida State Seminoles, but he is forever a Knight with the University of Central Florida.

The quarterback is representing UCF and FSU in Saturday’s Hula Bowl at the Bounce House in Orlando.

The All-Star game is bringing Milton back to the Bounce House.

Milton had the chance to practice on the UCF campus again as receivers from all over the country caught passes from him.

He was looking great, like he put on some weight.

Milton had the UCF logo on one side of the helmet and the FSU logo on the other.

Milton is one of 100+ pro football prospects getting ready to play in the Hula Bowl, hoping to impress scouts before the NFL Draft.

The Bounce House at UCF will host the 2022 Hula Bowl at noon on Jan. 15.