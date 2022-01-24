AFC Championship: How to watch, stream, listen

(Jeff Dean, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game and the game will air at 3 p.m. on Sunday on WKMG-TV.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Kansas City is a 7-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 54.5

Who are the announcers for the game? Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely and Gene Steratore

The Bengals and Chiefs won in dramatic fashion in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs to reach the final four of the postseason.

Cincinnati defeated the top seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans, 19-16 after a 52-yard field goal from Evan McPherson as time expired.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was 28/37 for 348 yards and the Bengals defense stepped up in the Divisional Round.

The defense forced Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill to throw three interceptions.

For Kansas City, the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in a contest many fans are calling the best playoff game ever.

Twenty-five points were scored between the teams in the final two minutes of regulation.

.@PatrickMahomes: 447 total yards, 4 TDs@JoshAllenQB: 397 total yards, 4 TDs



You're gonna be telling your kids about this one. pic.twitter.com/bPlpkwOICI — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022

The Chiefs defeated the Bills 42-36 in overtime after an 8-yard toss from Patrick Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce.

Mahomes and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen played fantastic football.

Mahomes was 33/44 for 378 with three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, he also had 69 rushing yards.

Allen was 27/37 for 329 yards with four passing touchdowns, he also had 68 rushing yards.

The Bengals defeated Kansas City 34-31 earlier this month.

The game featured six passing touchdowns between the team’s quarterbacks.

The Chiefs are favored by a touchdown to win the AFC Championship.

The San Francisco 49ers will play against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

The winner of the AFC Championship will play against the winner of the NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13.