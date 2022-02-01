66º

Report: Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony to participate in Slam Dunk Contest

Anthony is averaging 17.8 points a game this year

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony goes up for a dunk in front of San Antonio Spurs defenders, including forward Thaddeus Young, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston) (Jacob M. Langston, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony will participate in the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, according to NBA writer Shams Charania.

Charania reports multiple sources are telling him the dunk contest will include Anthony, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin.

The dunk contest will be held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland at 8 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Anthony will join this list of Magic players to participate in the dunk contest:

  • Aaron Gordon
  • Victor Oladipo
  • Dwight Howard
  • Darrell Armstrong
  • Nick Anderson
  • Otis Smith

Dwight Howard won the dunk contest in 2008, he is the only Magic player to win the competition.

