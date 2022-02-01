Report: Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony to participate in Slam Dunk Contest

(Jacob M. Langston, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony goes up for a dunk in front of San Antonio Spurs defenders, including forward Thaddeus Young, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony will participate in the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, according to NBA writer Shams Charania.

Charania reports multiple sources are telling him the dunk contest will include Anthony, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin.

The dunk contest will be held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland at 8 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Sources: Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green will headline the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. Expected participants: pic.twitter.com/5Y7rAmESF8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2022

Anthony will join this list of Magic players to participate in the dunk contest:

Aaron Gordon

Victor Oladipo

Dwight Howard

Darrell Armstrong

Nick Anderson

Otis Smith

Dwight Howard won the dunk contest in 2008, he is the only Magic player to win the competition.