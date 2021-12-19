Orlando Magic at Toronto, 4 other NBA games postponed, league says

The NBA announced Sunday that five games have been postponed due to league health and safety protocols, including the Orlando Magic at Toronto that was scheduled for Monday.
The information was shared in part by Orlando Magic PR on Twitter that afternoon.
According to the news release, the following NBA games are impacted by the decision:
- Sunday, Dec. 19
- Denver at Brooklyn
- Cleveland at Atlanta
- New Orleans at Philadelphia
- Monday, Dec. 20
- Orlando at Toronto
- Tuesday, Dec. 21
- Washington at Brooklyn
The following has been released by the #NBA:— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 19, 2021
The @OrlandoMagic game at Toronto on Monday, December 20 has been postponed.#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/KLQg35FRXd