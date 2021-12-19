82º

Orlando Magic at Toronto, 4 other NBA games postponed, league says

Postponements due to league health, safety protocols

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

The court is viewed before an NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The NBA announced Sunday that five games have been postponed due to league health and safety protocols, including the Orlando Magic at Toronto that was scheduled for Monday.

The information was shared in part by Orlando Magic PR on Twitter that afternoon.

According to the news release, the following NBA games are impacted by the decision:

  • Sunday, Dec. 19
    • Denver at Brooklyn
    • Cleveland at Atlanta
    • New Orleans at Philadelphia
  • Monday, Dec. 20
    • Orlando at Toronto
  • Tuesday, Dec. 21
    • Washington at Brooklyn

