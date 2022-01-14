Ride SunRail for free to Orlando Magic home games

ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail is extending service on weeknights when the Orlando Magic have home games, and fans going to the games can ride the train for free.

The Florida Department of Transportation and the Orlando Magic are partnering to add an additional southbound “late train.”

[TRENDING: Florida property insurers dropping homeowners based on roofs’ age | Shopping plaza revamp bringing new stores, restaurants to Altamonte Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The service will start on Monday, Jan. 17, when the Magic host the Portland Trailblazers. Magic game ticketholders just need to show either an electronic or hard copy of their game ticket to a SunRail conductor to get the free pass to the Church Street Station SunRail stop, not far from the Amway Center.

The Train-To-The-Game promotion will run on a total of 14 additional game nights:

Friday, Jan. 21, vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Wednesday, Jan. 26, vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Friday, Jan. 28, vs. Detroit Pistons

Wednesday, Feb. 16, vs. Atlanta Hawks

Friday, Feb. 25, vs. Houston Rockets

Monday, Feb. 28, vs. Indiana Pacers

Wednesday, March 2, vs. Indiana Pacers

Tuesday, March 8, vs. Phoenix Suns

Friday, March 11, vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Tuesday, March 15, vs. Brooklyn Nets

Thursday, March 17, vs. Detroit Pistons

Tuesday, March 22, vs. Golden State Warriors

Friday, April 1, vs. Toronto Raptors

Tuesday, April 5, vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Head to the SunRail website to learn more about train fares and schedules.