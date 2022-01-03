Dunkin’ Donuts offering free coffee for blood donations

Dunkin’ offering free coffee to blood donors at OneBlood this month.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dunkin’ Donuts is giving free coffee vouchers to people who donate blood at a OneBlood donation site this month.

[TRENDING: Cooler weather comes to Central Florida | WATCH: Snow falls in Florida. Yes, you read that correctly | How will pandemic end? Omicron clouds forecasts for endgame | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

January is National Blood Donor Month.

Ad

Dunkin’ of Greater Orlando is giving 17,000 coffee vouchers, redeemable for a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ locations.

In addition, blood donors also receive a mini-physical to ensure they are healthy on the day of donation, including making sure they don’t have COVID-19.

There is a shortage of blood nationwide. OneBlood, which handles blood donations for much of Central Florida, says its supply is tight, but not quite a shortage.

To get one, simply donate blood at a OneBlood donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive. Visit the OneBlood website to find a donation center.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: