White Sox ace Cease with no-hitter through 8 against Twins

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO – Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease has not allowed a hit through eight innings against the Minnesota Twins.

Cease walked Jake Cave in the third and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth for Minnesota’s only baserunners. Cave was erased when Gary Sanchez bounced into a double play. Celestino was stranded when Cease struck out Luis Arraez.

Jake Cave hit a liner right at first baseman José Abreu for the final out of the Minnesota eighth.

The White Sox had a 7-0 lead Saturday night.

The most recent no-hitter for Chicago was Carlos Rodon’s gem against Cleveland on April 14, 2021.

Cease has five strikeouts. He has thrown 91 pitches, 59 for strikes.

