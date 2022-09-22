Orlando Pride fall to N.C. Courage at home

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Pride were held scoreless at Exploria Stadium as they fell 0-3 to the North Carolina Courage on Wednesday.

Débora Cristiane de Oliveira had a brace and Tess Boade scored once for the Courage as they pick up the three points on the road.

The Courage currently hold the number seven spot in the NWSL standings, two spots ahead of Orlando.