OL Reign scores close victory over Orlando Pride

ORLANDO, Fla. – OL Reign beat out Orlando Pride 2 - 1 Friday evening at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

Pride was able to take the lead in the match’s first half with a goal by midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard at the 37′ mark after Dougherty made a successful shot from right outside of the goal box.

However, Reign striker Bethany Balcer was able to tie up the game at the 56′ mark post-halftime with help from midfielder Megan Rapinoe.

Both Pride and Reign were neck-and-neck, prompting the game to head into overtime.

At the 90+2′ mark, Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe was able to finally score the conclusive goal with assistance from teammate S. Huerta.

With the inclusion of Friday’s loss, Pride has yet to win a game against Reign since the Pride’s sole victory during their first match with Reign in 2016.

