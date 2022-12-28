No. 13 Florida State to take on Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is congratulated by offensive lineman Maurice Smith (53) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

ORLANDO, Fla. – No. 13 Florida State aims to halt a six-game series losing streak against Oklahoma when the schools face off in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando on Thursday.

A news conference including both schools’ head coaches will be held at Camping World Stadium at 9 a.m. Wednesday. News 6 will plan to stream the news conference at the top of this story when it begins.

On-site parking was sold out by Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the stadium. At that time, SunRail announced it would offer extended service for the bowl game, including a free shuttle from Amway Center. SunRail also suggested paying for parking in downtown Orlando before using the free shuttle as an alternative.

Here is a timeline of notable Cheez-It Bowl events, courtesy of SunRail:

12:00 p.m. : Downtown Orlando : Downtown Orlando Shuttle Service Begins

12:30 p.m. : All : All Stadium Parking Lots Open

1:30 p.m. : Box Office Opens (Near Gate A // Church Street & Rio Grande Avenue)

1:30 p.m. : Free // Tinker Field ) Fan Fest Begins (

3:30 p.m. : All Gates Open

5:30 p.m. : Kickoff

1-Hour Post Event: Downtown Orlando Shuttle Service Ends

The Seminoles finished second to Clemson in the ACC at 5-3, a one-game improvement in league play but a four-game turnaround from last season. They closed the regular season on a five-game win streak, including a victory over rival Florida.

Florida State’s running back Trey Benson is considered a top player in the match, ranked fourth among ACC rushers with 965 yards and nine touchdowns.

For Oklahoma, quarterback Dillon Gabriel has eyes on him, named Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year after passing for 2,920 yards and 24 touchdowns. The UCF transfer also rushed for 298 yards and five TDs.

The Sooners’ last three losses have come by three points each. They rank 18th in FBS offense (472.2 yards per game) and average nearly 33 points, which ranks 37th nationally. The Sooners are 6-1 against FSU.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

