Orlando Guardians stay winless after losing to Arlington Renegades on the road

The Orlando Guardians lost a close game on Sunday to the Arlington Renegades to stay winless in their young XFL season.

The low-scoring game was tied 3-3 at halftime, with the Renegades pulling away with a 10-9 result.

The Guardians had almost double the total yards of the Renegades in the first half, but two turnovers limited their ability to put up points.

Orlando quarterback Paxton Lynch was 19-of-31 passing for 219 yards and one rushing touchdown on the day. Lynch also led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 43 yards.

At a press conference after the game, Guardians coach Terrell Buckley spoke about the close game. “Obviously this hurts. The difference is two turnovers. We didn’t make the plays when we was in position to do it.”

“Man, that was a barnburner right, 10-9, but we hung on and won,” said Renegades coach Bob Stoops after the game.

The Guardians return home Saturday, hosting the Houston Roughnecks at 7 p.m. at Camping World Stadium.