Shiffrin leads slalom, closes in on record World Cup win 87

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

ARE – American skier Mikaela Shiffrin took a big lead in the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom Saturday as she positioned herself for a record-setting 87th career win.

Shiffrin led second-place home favorite Anna Swenn Larsson by 0.69 seconds after the first run. Swiss skier Wendy Holdener trailed by 0.94 in third and was the last skier to finish within a second of Shiffrin’s lead.

“It’s nice to race today. After such an incredible day yesterday, I feel like no pressure," Shiffrin said.

Shiffrin can break a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time overall winners list — between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin matched Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins by winning a giant slalom Friday. ___

