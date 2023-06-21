Jake Fraley's homer sends the surging Reds to their 11th straight win, 5-3 over the Rockies

Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI – Jake Fraley hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds extended their majors-best winning streak to 11 games, rallying past the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz hit a one-out bloop to left that fell for a double against Daniel Bard (3-1), and Fraley hit the next pitch over the wall in right, sending the Reds to their majors-best 12th comeback win of the season and the Rockies to their season-worst eighth straight loss. Cincinnati trailed 3-0 after four innings.

The NL Central-leading Reds (40-35) have swept three straight three-game series and won five consecutive series overall. Their winning streak is the club's longest since winning 12 straight in 1957.

Andrew Abbott — the first pitcher since the mound was moved to its current spot in 1893 to begin his career with three straight scoreless starts of more than five innings — allowed the first run of his career when Brenton Doyle led off the game with a homer. But the rookie left-hander was solid from there, striking out a career-high 10 in six innings and giving up three runs, all on solo homers. Abbott struck out the side in the sixth.

Ian Gibaut (8-1) pitched around leadoff single in the eighth for the win. Buck Farmer worked the ninth for his second save in five tries.

Doyle drove Abbott's 0-1 pitch to the right-field seats for his first homer since he hit two against Cincinnati on May 15 at Colorado. Abbott had begun his career with 17 2/3 scoreless innings.

Eiehuris Montero made it 2-0 when he connected in the second, his first homer since March 30. Randal Grichuk homered to left in the fourth, his first longball since May 7.

Cincinnati tied it in the fifth on Luke Maile's bases-loaded single and TJ Friedl's run-scoring single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Connor Seybold’s scheduled start on Wednesday was pushed back due to a right triceps problem.

Reds: RHP Derek Law (right flexor mass strain) threw live batting practice on Wednesday and is expected to leave this weekend for a rehab assignment. ... RHP Casey Legumina (right shoulder pain) was placed on the 15-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (4-8) is Friday’s scheduled starter against the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a nine-game homestand.

Reds: RHP Luke Weaver (1-2) is set to start Friday's opener of a three-game series against NL East-leading Atlanta.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports