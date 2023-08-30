UCF vs. Kent State game preview

Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel looks for a receiver against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Knights will open up its first Big12 campaign with a nonconference game on Aug. 31 against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

When/where: Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. at FBC Mortgage Stadium

Where to watch: Fox Sports 1

How to listen: FM 96.9/AM 740

Odds: UCF -36.0, O/U 56 (Caesar Sportsbook)

This is the inaugural season for the Knights in the Big 12 and in a Power 5 conference after leaving the American Athletic Conference (AAC), a Group of 5 conference. Their opponent, Kent State, is in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), another Group of 5 conference.

UCF was picked to finish in 8 of 14 in the Big 12 media preseason poll. Their first Big 12 game is Sept. 23.

UCF has a 2-2 record all-time against Kent State, winning once at home in 2002 and once in 2004. The Knights have won their last seven home openers.

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee recorded a career night last year in UCF’s home opener with 308 passing yards and four touchdowns along with 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Head Coach Gus Malzahn enters his third season in charge of the Knights. He has a 18-9 record at UCF as has a 12-0 record for home openers.