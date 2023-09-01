IN PHOTOS: World record set during volleyball match at football stadium

General view of the court during the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Score this is as another banner day for women’s sports.

On Wednesday, the University of Nebraska hosted a pair of volleyball matches in an event dubbed “Volleyball Day in Nebraska,” with smaller in-state schools Nebraska-Kearney playing Wayne State College before the University of Omaha played Nebraska in the second game.

The only twist was that it wasn’t held in a typical volleyball arena.

Instead, the event was held at the school’s football stadium, where 92,003 people showed up to create a record-setting night.

The crowd set a world record for largest to ever view a women’s sporting event, surpassing the 91,648 fans that saw Barcelona play Wolfsburg in a UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal on April 22, 2022.

The previous record for largest crowd to see a women’s sporting event in the United States was when the United States women’s soccer team beat China in the 1999 Women’s World Cup final at the Rose Bowl in California (90,185 fans).

The all-time attendance record for an NCAA women’s volleyball game before the event was 18,755, while the crowd was larger than the attendance record for the football program at the stadium, which was 91,585 set in 2014 when Nebraska hosted Miami.

The team made the traditional tunnel walk out to the stadium from the locker room like the football team does, and then went on to beat Omaha in straight sets.

Below are photos of the night from Getty Images.

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - AUGUST 30: The Nebraska Cornhuskers stand on the court during introductions before the game against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - AUGUST 30: General view of the court during the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - AUGUST 30: Drones highlight a new attendance record following the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - AUGUST 30: The Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate winning the first set against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - AUGUST 30: Lexi Rodriguez #8 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers leads the team on the court before the game against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - AUGUST 30: Harper Murray #27 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers serves against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - AUGUST 30: The Nebraska Cornhuskers watch a light show following the game against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)