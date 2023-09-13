GAMEDAY PREVIEW: No. 22 Miami vs. Bethune-Cookman

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The No. 22 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) conclude a three-game homestand against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-1).

WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, September 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

HOW TO WATCH: ACC Network

RADIO: 560 WQAM

Miami has a 6-0 record against Bethune-Cookman.

Last year, Miami defeated Bethune-Cookman 70-13 in the 2022 home opener. That was the most points scored by Miami since 2018 (77-0 win over Savannah State).

Miami is coming off a 48-33 victory over Texas A&M last Saturday. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns. He earned the ACC Quarterback of the Week award.

Three other Miami players received conference awards: Jaden Davis for ACC Defensive Back of the week, Anez Cooper for ACC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week and Jacolby George for ACC Receiver of the week. George had five catches for 94 yards and three touchdowns.

The Hurricanes broke into the AP Top 25 Poll after last week’s win at the No. 22 spot. It’s the first time this season the ‘Canes have been ranked.