UCF posts schedules for 2023-2024 basketball season

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida announced the schedules for its 2023-2024 basketball season, including dates and locations for its men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The season is set to kick off on Nov. 6, with the men’s team taking on FIU and the women’s team matching up against Bethune-Cookman University.

The full schedule for the men’s team can be found below:

Day Date Opponent Location Time TV Monday Nov. 6 FIU Addition Financial Arena TBD ESPN+ Friday Nov. 10 Miami Miami 7 p.m. TBD Thursday Nov. 16 Cal State Fullerton Addition Financial Arena TBD ESPN+ Sunday Nov. 19 South Dakota State St. Augustine 8 p.m. TBD Monday Nov. 20 Charlotte/George Mason St. Augustine 6/8:30 p.m. TBD Sunday Nov. 26 Stetson Addition Financial Arena TBD ESPN+ Saturday Dec. 2 Lipscomb Addition Financial Arena TBD ESPN+ Wednesday Dec. 6 Jacksonville Addition Financial Arena TBD ESPN+ Sunday Dec. 10 Ole Miss Addition Financial Arena TBD ESPN+ Monday Dec. 18 Maine Addition Financial Arena TBD ESPN+ Thursday Dec. 21 Florida A&M Addition Financial Arena TBD ESPN+ Friday Dec. 29 Bethune-Cookman Addition Financial Arena TBD ESPN+ Saturday Jan. 6 Kansas State Manhattan TBD ESPN2/ESPNU Wednesday Jan. 10 Kansas Addition Financial Arena 7 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday Jan. 13 BYU Addition Financial Arena 4 p.m. ESPN+ Wednesday Jan. 17 Texas Austin 8 p.m. Longhorn Network Saturday Jan. 20 Houston Houston 2 p.m. ESPN+ Tuesday Jan. 23 West Virginia Addition Financial Arena 7 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday Jan. 27 Cincinnati Cincinnati 7 p.m. ESPN+ Wednesday Jan. 31 Baylor Addition Financial Arena 7 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday Feb. 3 Oklahoma Addition Financial Arena 4 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday Feb. 10 Texas Tech Lubbock, Texas 4 p.m. ESPN+ Tuesday Feb. 13 BYU Provo, Utah 9 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday Feb. 17 Cincinnati Addition Financial Arena 4 p.m. ESPN+ Tuesday Feb. 20 West Virginia Morgantown, West Virginia 7 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU Saturday Feb. 24 Texas Tech Addition Financial Arena 4 p.m. ESPN+ Wednesday Feb. 28 Oklahoma State Stillwater, Oklahoma 8 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday March 2 Iowa State Addition Financial Arena 4 p.m. ESPN+ Wednesday March 6 Houston Addition Financial Arena 7 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday March 9 TCU Fort Worth 5 p.m. ESPN+ March 12-16 Big 12 Conference Championship Kansas City - TBD

Meanwhile, the full schedule for the women’s team is as follows:

Day Date Opponent Location Time Monday Nov. 6 Bethune-Cookman Addition Financial Arena 6 p.m. Monday Nov. 13 Anderson Addition Financial Arena 6 p.m. Monday Nov. 20 Auburn Addition Financial Arena 7 p.m. Thursday Nov. 23 Jackson State San Juan, Puerto Rico 4 p.m. Friday Nov. 24 St. John’s San Juan, Puerto Rico 4 p.m. Saturday Nov. 25 Sacred Heart San Juan, Puerto Rico 6:30 p.m. Sunday Dec. 3 Campbell Addition Financial Arena 3 p.m. Monday Dec. 11 New Orleans Addition Financial Arena 11 a.m. Monday Dec. 18 FAU Addition Financial Arena 2 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 14 Morgan State Addition Financial Arena 2 p.m. Saturday Dec. 30 Oklahoma Norman, Oklahoma TBD Wednesday Jan. 3 Oklahoma State Addition Financial Arena TBD Saturday Jan. 6 Kansas State Addition Financial Arena TBD Wednesday Jan. 10 Cincinnati Cincinnati TBD Saturday Jan. 13 West Virginia Addition Financial Arena TBD Saturday Jan. 20 Baylor Waco, Texas TBD Tuesday Jan. 23 TCU Fort Worth TBD Saturday Jan. 27 Houston Addition Financial Arena TBD Tuesday Jan. 30 West Virginia Morgantown, West Virginia TBD Saturday Feb. 3 Iowa State Addition Financial Arena TBD Wednesday Feb. 7 Cincinnati Addition Financial Arena TBD Saturday Feb. 10 Texas Tech Lubbock, Texas TBD Tuesday Feb. 13 BYU Addition Financial Arena TBD Saturday Feb. 17 Kansas State Manhattan, Kansas TBD Wednesday Feb. 21 Oklahoma State Stillwater, Oklahoma TBD Saturday Feb. 24 Texas Addition Financial Arena TBD Wednesday Feb. 28 Kansas Addition Financial Arena TBD Saturday March 2 Houston Houston TBD March 7-12 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri) -

