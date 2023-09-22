BIG TIME: UCF begins Big 12 football against Kansas State

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: A detail of an endzone pylon during a game between the UCF Knights and the Cincinnati Bearcats at FBC Mortgage Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The UCF Knights (3-0, 0-0 Big12) start conference play for the first time in the Big 12. They’re on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1, 0-0 Big 12), the defending Big 12 conference champions.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m. ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas

WATCH: FS1

LISTEN: AM 740/FM 96.9 The Game

ODDS: -3.5 Kansas State; 52 O/U (Caesar’s Sportsbook)

This is the first season in the Big 12 for the Knights and the first conference football game. UCF officially accepted the invitation to the Big 12 in Sept. 2021.

Kansas State and UCF have met only once before, back in 2010. Kansas State won that matchup 17-13.

UCF was picked to finish 8th, while Kansas State was picked to finish 2nd behind Texas. The Wildcats won the conference last year, beating TCU 31-28 in overtime.

The Knights come into this game undefeated after beating Villanova 48-14 last week. In his first start for the Knights, quarterback Timmy McClain threw for a career-high 321 yards and two touchdowns along with 44 rushing yards.

A 4-0 start for UCF would be the first time since 2018 for the program. Kansas State is 13-14 in Big 12 openers.

