GAME PREVIEW: No. 25 Miami vs. No. 12 North Carolina

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – After a stunning last second loss last week, the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1, 0-1 ACC) travels up to the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0, 2-0 ACC).

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

WATCH: ABC

RADIO: 560 WQAM

ODDS: North Carolina -3.0; O/U 57 (Caesar’s Sportsbook)

Miami currently has a four-game losing streak in Chapel Hill and trail 11-15 all-time versus North Carolina. Last year, UNC won 27-24.

Last week, the Hurricanes lost in dramatic fashion 23-20 against Georgia Tech. The ‘Canes were winning 20-17 with less than 40 seconds left before fumbling the ball. Georgia Tech scored a touchdown with one second remaining.

A win over UNC would mark the second Top 25 win for Miami this year after beating Texas A&M in September. At the time, Texas A&M was No. 23.

Miami and North Carolina are one of four ranked matchups on Saturday.

