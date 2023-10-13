WHAT TO KNOW: No. 4 Florida State vs. Syracuse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0, 3-0 ACC) ventures on in ACC play with hosting the Syracuse Orange (4-2, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Oct. 14, at 12 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

WATCH: ABC

RADIO: Seminoles Sports Network

ODDS: FSU -18.5; O/U 55 (Caesar’s Sportsbook)

Florida State is a perfect 7-0 at home against Syracuse and 13-2 in the all-time series matchup. Last year, FSU won 38-3. Syracuse last won in 2018.

In the midst of a three-game homestand, the Seminoles started it off with a 39-17 win over Virginia Tech last week. Quarterback Jordan Travis added to his Heisman campaign with 170 passing yards and two touchdowns along with 25 rushing yards. Running back Trey Benson had 11 carries for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

The offense for the ‘Noles continues to shine on the field. The team has scored more than 30 points in 11 straight games. This current winning streak at 11 games is the third longest active streak in the nation.

This year, the team has scored on every trip to the red zone. Of the 20 total trips, 16 have resulted in touchdowns, sixth best in the country.