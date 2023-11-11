Jalen Milroe has 6 touchdowns, No. 8 Alabama blows out Kentucky 49-21 to clinch SEC West title

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) walks into the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jalen Milroe had a career-high six touchdowns, three each rushing and passing, and No. 8 Alabama cruised past Kentucky 49-21 on Saturday to clinch the Southeastern Conference West Division title.

A week after rushing for a career-best four touchdowns in a 42-28 victory over LSU, the sophomore used his arm and his feet to surpass that total and lead the Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-0 SEC, No. 8 CFP) to an eighth consecutive victory and third conference championship appearance in four seasons.

Milroe had four total touchdowns by halftime, three passing, including throws of 26 and 40 yards to Amari Niblack and Kobe Prentice. The first score came after he sat out the game's sixth snap with an injured left thigh while being tackled on a 16-yard keeper.

“I’m not satisfied with the performance,” said Milroe, who completed 15 of 22 passes for 234 yards with one interception. “I have a lot of things I have to improve.”

Milroe extended a play for his third passing score by rolling right, pointing to Roydell Williams and hitting him in stride at the 12 on the way for a 27-yard TD to make it 28-7. Williams tightroped the sideline for the final yards before crossing the goal line.

Milroe was pushed into the end zone for two 1-yard scores and spun in for another from 3 yards in the third quarter, highlights of a day in which he carried eight times for 36 yards. Jamarion Miller also ran for a 3-yard TD as Alabama beat Kentucky (6-4, 3-4) for the eighth consecutive time and won its eighth straight since losing to No. 11 Texas in September.

“This team has come a long way,” said coach Nick Saban, who reached his 10th SEC title game with Alabama. "A lot of guys have made significant improvement and have listened to the coaches.

“It's great we won the West and have the opportunity to play for an SEC championship. I think there were few people after the Texas game and the South Florida game. ... there were a lot of naysayers out there that didn't believe in these guys. But I always believed in this team that they would develop into something special.”

Ray Davis rushed for two short TDs and Tayvion Robinson caught a 6-yard scoring pass from Devin Leary for the Wildcats. Leary's pass followed Nasir Addison's recovery of a fumbled punt on Kentucky's sideline at the Crimson Tide 32, one of Alabama's few mistakes on an otherwise dominant day.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama's top-10 standing remains assured, and the question is whether it moves up in the playoff rankings.

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: Milroe has come a long way since the Texas loss and being benched for the third game of the season, a matchup against South Florida, which the Crimson Tide struggled to win 17-3 without him. The past two weeks have shown how dangerous he is both throwing and running.

Kentucky: The Wildcats were never in it after being outgained 450-253, but they forced two takeaways and mounted two 75-yard TD drives. “We didn't get off to a very good start and we didn't get much better,” coach Mark Stoops said.

UP NEXT

Alabama hosts UT-Chattanooga on Saturday.

Kentucky visits South Carolina on Saturday in its SEC finale.

___

