International Ice Hockey Federation to mandate neck guards after the death of a player by skate cut

Nottingham Panthers players pay tribute during the Ice Hockey Adam Johnson memorial game between Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. "Import hockey players in the United Kingdom don't earn big salaries but the lifestyle and perks are pretty good. They get free use of a car and rent-free housing. These mostly Canadian and American imports are mini-celebrities around the Elite Ice Hockey League. They can also earn a master's degree tuition-free. Adam Johnson of the Nottingham Panthers was living with his fiance and studying at a business school. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Monday that it is making neck guards mandatory for all levels of competition in the tournaments it runs, including the Olympics and men's and women's world championships.

The mandate would not apply to professional leagues, including the NHL, which currently does not have any cut-proof safety requirements for players.

The IIHF's move comes after American Adam Johnson was killed when his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England in late October. The exact date for the new mandates to go into effect is still to be determined, based on the supply of neck guards available amid high demand.

The IIHF initially only had neck protection rules for under-20 and under-18 play, so the neck guards were already mandatory in tournaments like the world juniors championship. The organization that governs hockey around the world decided to widen the order based on the recommendation of its medical committee

