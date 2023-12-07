Joel Embiid scores season-high 50 points, 76ers beat Wizards 131-126

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Washington. The 76ers won 131-126. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON – Joel Embiid scored a season-high 50 points and had 13 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 131-126 on Wednesday night.

Embiid reached 50 points for the sixth time in his career. He had a career-best 59 on Nov. 13, 2022, against Utah.

The reigning NBA MVP was 19 of 24 from the field, making a 3-pointer on two attempts, and hit 11 of 13 free throws. He also had seven assists and six turnovers in just over 38 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and also had seven assists. Jordan Poole led Washington with 23 points. The Wizards are 3-17.

Trailing 99-95, the Wizards opened the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run to retake the lead in a game that featured 22 changes and 13 ties. But after leading 102-101 with 8:48 remaining, the 76ers pushed the advantage to eight and held on.

Washington cut it to 122-119 on Poole's 3-pointer with 2:17 remaining, but it was the closest the Wizards would get.

Embiid was assessed a technical for slamming the ball down after being called for travelling with 2:36 remaining in the third as Washington extended its lead to 95-89. But Embiid’s frustration was a spark, and Philadelphia ended the quarter on a 10-0 run.

De’Anthony Melton had 18 points for Philadelphia. Kyle Oubre returned after missing 11 games after being struck by a vehicle Nov. 11 in a hit-and-run incident in downtown Philadelphia. He had 12 points in 19 minutes.

Tyus Jones had 20 points for Washington, Daniel Gafford added 18 and Kyle Kuzma and Corey Kispert each had 16.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Atlanta on Friday night.

Wizards: At Brooklyn on Friday night.

