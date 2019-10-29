Florida vs. Georgia: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Gators will play against the Georgia Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville in one of the biggest games of the year in college football.

The team that wins the game controls its own destiny in the east division of the SEC.

No. 6 Florida is 7-1 on the year and No. 8 Georgia is 6-1.

Both teams had a bye last week.

The Gators are the only team in the SEC to feature four players to have over 275 receiving yards, 20 receptions and two touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts has the most receiving yards on the team, with 391.

Florida's defense has stepped up this year. The Gators have 12 interceptions this year.

Shawn Davis leads the team with three picks.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is 29-6 as a starter. He is 9-5 vs. Top 25 teams.

Georgia leads the series at 51-43-2.

The Bulldogs beat the Gators 36-17 the last time the two played.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? CBSSports.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl

Which team is favored to win the game? Georgia is a 5.5-point Las Vegas favorite.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.