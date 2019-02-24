Apollos move to 3-0 with 21-17 win over Memphis

ORLANDO - A stingy defense and timely offense carried the Orlando Apollos to a 3-0 start on Saturday night.

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert passed for 207 yards and a touchdown and ran for another touchdown to lift the Apollos to a 21-17 win over the Memphis Express on Saturday at Spectrum Stadium.

Orlando took a 6-0 lead with 13:16 left in the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by D’Ernest Johnson.

The Apollos took a 15-6 lead with 6:28 left in the third quarter when they scored a touchdown facing a fourth-and-8 from the 37-yard line.

Gilbert scrambled toward the sideline and heaved a pass to the end zone to wideout Rannell Hall, who hauled in the pass for a touchdown.

Following a Memphis field goal, Orlando drove down the field and took a 21-9 lead with 9:07 remaining on a 21-yard touchdown run by Gilbert, who kept the ball on a run-pass option, broke a tackle near the 10-yard line and scored.

Memphis did cut Orlando’s lead to 21-17 with 5:40 remaining in the game, but the Apollos put the game away by mounting a drive all the way to the Memphis 1-yard line before running out the clock with kneel-downs.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.