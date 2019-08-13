Solar Bears sign rookie forward Ryan Tait

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with rookie forward Ryan Tait for the 2019-20 season.

“Ryan is going to be a solid addition to our club,” Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. “He’s got a great reputation as someone who plays with a ton of hustle and has the capability of chipping in offensively.”

Tait, 23, begins his pro career after concluding a four-year collegiate career for Providence College in 2018-19, when he posted six points (1g-5a) and eight penalty minutes in 41 games. In 138 career games for the Friars program, the 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward tallied 30 points (14g-16a) and 22 penalty minutes.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Solar Bears for the coming season,” Tait said. “I’m looking forward to starting my pro career in a city like Orlando.”

The native of Santa Clarita, California, played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League with the Green Bay Gamblers and Omaha Lancers, generating 77 points (33g-44a) and 40 penalty minutes in 177 games.

The Orlando Solar Bears open their eighth season of ECHL hockey against the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

