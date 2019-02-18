Sports

Nani signs with Orlando City

Former Manchester United winger signs 3-year contract with MLS team

By AP Author
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - Former Manchester United winger Nani has become the latest 30-plus star to join Major League Soccer after a career in Europe, agreeing to a three-year contract with Orlando City.

The team said Monday that Nani was given a free transfer from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon and will be a designated player who counts only partially against the team's salary cap.

Nani served as Portugal's captain after Cristiano Ronaldo was hurt during the first half of the extra-time victory over France in the 2016 European Championship final. He has 24 goals in 112 international appearances, including a goal against the U.S. at the 2014 World Cup.

He has played for Sporting Lisbon (2005-07, 2014-15 and 2018-19), Manchester United (2007-14), Turkey's Fenerbahce (2015-16), Spain's Valencia (2016-17) and Italy's Lazio (2017-18). He won four Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League with Manchester United.

