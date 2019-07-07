Coke Zero Sugar 400 postponed until Sunday due to rain

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Coke Zero Sugar 400 race has been postponed until Sunday afternoon due to rain, Daytona International Speedway officials said.

Officials said the 61st annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 has been postponed until 1 p.m. Sunday.

Qualifying for the race, which is the midpoint of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, was canceled Friday due to weather delays, officials said.

"The starting grid was based on car owner points, giving Joey Logano (No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford) – the reigning Monster Energy Series champion and the 2015 DAYTONA 500 champion – the pole position," Daytona International Speedway said in a statement released Saturday evening. "Logano's best Coke Zero Sugar 400 result is a third-place finish in 2011."

Officials said Kyle Busch, who won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2008 and has three second-place finishes, will start alongside Logano in the front row.

Daytona International Speedway gates open at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

Click here for information about the ISC Weather Protection Plan.

