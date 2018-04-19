Jacksonville Jaguars unveil 'no-nonsense' uniforms, helmets for 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday unveiled new uniforms and helmets, going with an old-school look that matches the team's blue-collar identity.

The new Nike Vapor Untouchable uniforms feature three jersey options (black, white, teal), three pants options (black, white, teal) and two sock options (standard, color rush teal).

In addition to the new uniforms, Jacksonville will also have a new helmet starting in 2018, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported..

The Jaguars’ new helmets feature a high-gloss black paint. The helmets will now feature “JAX” on the front 3-D bumper to honor the City of Jacksonville. On the rear of the new helmet, the white bumper now features “JAGUARS” in teal lettering. This teal font will match the teal numbering directly above the bumper.

Owner Shad Khan says "true to our current identity and what we want to represent for years to come, our new uniforms are no-nonsense, all business and unmistakably Jaguars."

Top executive Tom Coughlin played a significant role in designing the throwback look for the Jaguars, who reached the AFC Championships last season.

To learn more, visit WJXT-TV's website.





