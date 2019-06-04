Oviedo's Riley Greene drafted by Detroit Tigers

OVIEDO, Fla. - Oviedo's Riley Greene was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft.

He was the No. 5 pick in the draft Monday.

Tigers' General Manager Al Avila said Greene has lots of offensive potential.

"We're looking forward to Riley joining our growing group of young position players that are moving quickly in our system during their development toward the Major Leagues," Avila said in a statement.

Greene was an outfielder for Hagerty High School.

He was Florida's Gatorade Player of the Year.

The left-handed outfielder batted .422 this past season.

With the No. 5 pick in the #MLBDraft, the #Tigers select OF Riley Greene from Hagerty High School (Fla.). pic.twitter.com/56QVNFa9GZ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.