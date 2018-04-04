Playoff dates set for Orlando Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday announced their schedule for the opening round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Orlando, the third-place team in the South Division, will face the second-place South Carolina Stingrays in the best-of-seven South Division Semifinals, with the winner advancing to the South Division Finals to play the winner of Florida vs. Atlanta.

The Solar Bears will open the series on the road at the North Charleston Coliseum for Games 1 and 2. Orlando will host Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) of the South Division Semifinals at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Should the series require a Game 6 or 7, the series will shift back to North Charleston. The dates, time and locations for the South Division Semifinals are as follows, with home games listed in bold:

No. 2 South Carolina Stingrays vs. No. 3 Orlando Solar Bears

Game 1 – Thursday, April 12 at 7:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum

Game 2 – Saturday, April 14 at 7:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum

Game 3 – Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m. at ARS.com Rink at Amway Center

Game 4 – Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m. at ARS.com Rink at Amway Center

Game 5 – Sunday, April 22 at 6 p.m. at ARS.com Rink at Amway Center (if necessary)

Game 6 – Tuesday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum (if necessary)

Game 7 – Wednesday, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum (if necessary)

Single-game tickets for the first round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs start at $18 and are now on sale. Fans can purchase playoff tickets at the Amway Center box office or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

Orlando concludes the 2017-18 regular season this weekend with a pair of road games, as the Solar Bears take on the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday at Infinite Energy Arena, and the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.