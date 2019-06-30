Australian star Kerr scores 3 goals; Chicago beats Pride

Australia’s early exit in the Women’s World Cup turned out to be a big problem for the Orlando Pride on Sunday.

Back in the fold for the Chicago Red Stars after her Australian team lost in the round of 16 at the World Cup, Kerr scored three goals to lead the Red Stars to a 3-2 win over the Pride at Orlando City Stadium.

Kerr opened the scoring in the seventh minute to give Chicago a 1-0 lead, but Chioma Ubogagu tied the game at 1-1 in the 22nd minute for the Pride.

Kerr answered with two goals in stoppage time at the end of the first half and in the 55th minute to give the Red Stars a 3-1 lead.

Marta cut Orlando’s deficit to 3-2 with a goal in the 79th minute, but the Pride couldn’t get the equalizer and dropped to 1-8-2 on the season.

The Pride will next host the Washington Spirit at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.



