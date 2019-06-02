Bad second half costs Pride in loss to Courage

ORLANDO - A bad 30 minutes was enough to trump a solid 60 minutes for the Orlando Pride on Saturday.

The Pride played even with the North Carolina Courage over the first 60 minutes, but three goals in a 26-minute span by North Carolina’s Kristen Hamilton led the Courage to a 3-0 win over the Pride at Orlando City Stadium.

The Pride are now winless in their first eight games of the season, losing seven of them.

Hamilton scored at the 59th minute to make it 1-0, then added goals at the 66th minute and the 85th minute to round out the scoring for the Courage.

The Pride will return to action in two weeks when they face the Houston Dash.



