Pride give up late goal, fall to Thorns, 4-3

Just when the Orlando Pride thought they had at least forced a tie, the Portland Thorns snatched that away with a late goal of their own.

Tyler Lussi scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to lift the Thorns to a 4-3 win over the Pride, who tied the game at 3-3 in the 90th minute on a goal by Erin Greening.

After falling behind 2-0 in the 58th minute, the Pride scored twice to tie the game on a goal by Marta in the 61st minute and an own goal by the Thorns in the 68th minute made it 2-2.

Christine Sinclair gave the Thorns a 3-2 lead on a goal in the 66th minute.

The Pride fell to 2-9-2 and will next take on Sky Blue at Orlando City Stadium on Saturday.



