Pride give up late goal, tie Sky Blue 1-1

The Orlando Pride were so close to their first win in over a month Sunday, but were denied by a late goal by a past U.S. World Cup hero.

Carli Lloyd scored in the 88th minute for Sky Blue (New Jersey) to force a 1-1 tie with the Pride at Red Bull Arena.

The Pride (4-15-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute on a goal by Shelina Zadorsky, but couldn't quite hang on in the closing minutes.

Next up for the Pride is a home game against the Washington Spirit at 5 p.m. Saturday.



