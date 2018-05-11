Student tried to swipe Jaguars QB Blake Bortles' truck, police say

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - An uninvited guest crashed a Jacksonville Beach house party Wednesday night after trying to steal Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles' pickup truck, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

According to the police report, Joseph Horton, 18, a student at Fletcher High School, got into Bortles' new Ford F-150, which was left unlocked with the keys inside and rummaged through the interior.

News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported that witnesses told police the act was caught on the home's surveillance video, and Horton seemed to have an affinity for the vehicles parked in the driveway. The video was said to show Horton removing Bortles' wallet from the truck, which was later found on the ground.

Witnesses told police Horton then tried to drive off in the truck, but was boxed in by other cars.

When officers arrived, Horton was standing under the close watch of Bortles and two of quarterback's friends.

Horton was arrested and charged with burglary, trespassing and grand theft.

