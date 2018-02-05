Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles heads to Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. - Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles, who quarterbacked the Philadelphia Eagles to a 41-33 win over New England, is headed to Disney World.

The MVP made the famous announcement shortly after the Eagles' historic victory.

“I’m going to Disney World!" Foles said.

Foles threw three touchdowns and became the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to catch a touchdown.

Disney will honor Foles with a parade Monday at the Magic Kingdom. The parade is scheduled to begin at 2:40 p.m.

"If you happen to be at Walt Disney World Resort on Monday, come join us at Magic Kingdom for all of the merriment and fun as we celebrate the Eagles and their amazing Super Bowl accomplishment," Disney said in a blog post.

