UCF head coach praises team for overcoming adversity after 31-30 win over Memphis

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Saturday No. 10 ranked UCF defeated Memphis in a nail-biting 31-30 win.

At one point in the first half, the Knights held a 16-point deficit, making it the first time they have trailed by more than 3 points this season.

The Knights quickly made adjustments in the second half by preventing the Tigers from scoring a single point.

The game came down to the last few seconds.

The Tigers were in field goal range, when the referee called a false start penalty on the offense.

That penalty cost Memphis 5 yards and a 10-second runoff on the clock.

On the next play the Tigers completed a pass, but the clock ran down before they could put a field goal kick into play.

Even though UCF overcame all adversities in Memphis, the rankings showed otherwise.

UCF did not move in either poll -- staying No. 10 in the AP Poll and No. 9 in the Coaches Poll.

Check out the video above to see what UCF players and coaches had to say about the game.



