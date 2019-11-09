UCF commits 15 penalties in 34-31 loss to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla - The University of Central Florida committed 15 penalties for 120 yards in a 34-31 loss to Tulsa on Friday.

UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw two interceptions in the loss.

Tulsa outscored UCF 17-3 in the second half.

The Knights were a 17-point favorite heading into the game.

Adrian Killins Jr. ran for 95 yards on 10 carries and touchdown in the game.

Gabriel Davis brought in six catches for 98 yards.

UCF is now 7-3 on the year and 4-2 in the conference, and Tulsa is now 3-7 on the year and 1-5 in conference play.

The Knights and Tulsa are both on a bye next week.



