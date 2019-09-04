UCF vs. FAU: How to watch, listen, stream

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida Knights look to continue their regular-season winning streak as the team takes on the Florida Atlantic Owls at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

UCF defeated Florida A&M 62-0 last week and FAU lost to the Ohio State University 45-21 to start the season.

The last time the two teams played against each other was on Sept. 21, 2018.

The Knights won 56-36. UCF leads the overall series 2-0.

What channel is the game on? CBS Sports Network

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? CBSSports.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 10-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 68.



